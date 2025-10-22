403
N. Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
(MENAFN) North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday morning, marking the first missile test since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June, South Korea’s military reported.
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the missiles were fired around 8:10 a.m. local time (2310 GMT Tuesday) from Junghwa in North Hwanghae Province, traveling northeastward over the East Sea.
The launch follows North Korea’s earlier short-range ballistic and cruise missile tests on May 8 and May 22, making this its fifth ballistic missile test of 2025.
“Our military has stepped up monitoring in preparation for possible additional launches and is maintaining a firm readiness posture while sharing information with the United States and Japan,” the JCS said in a statement.
The timing of the launch comes just days before South Korea is set to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1, which US President Donald Trump is expected to attend.
In response, Seoul convened a National Security Council meeting to assess the situation. The presidential office confirmed that national security and defense officials reviewed military response measures and evaluated the potential implications for stability on the Korean Peninsula.
