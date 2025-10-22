403
Trump Says He Won't 'Waste Time' Meeting Putin Amid Ukraine War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said he does not want to "waste time" meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid doubts over achieving progress in ending the Ukraine war.
Speaking at the White House late Tuesday, Trump stated uncertainty surrounding the meeting's outcome, adding, "I don't want to waste my time on the meeting. I'll see what happens," leaving open whether it would proceed.
Trump reiterated his past efforts in brokering "great peace deals" to end global conflicts, including in Gaza, yet acknowledged his attempts to halt the Ukraine conflict have so far failed to produce tangible results.
He urged Russia and Ukraine to halt hostilities along current frontlines, warning that both sides are suffering severe casualties, with thousands of soldiers lost each week, and added that no final decision has yet been made.
Trump earlier wrote on his Truth Social platform following a call with Putin, describing it as "very productive," adding they agreed to meet in Budapest, Hungary, to explore ways to end the "disgraceful" Russia-Ukraine war. (end)
asj
