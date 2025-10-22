Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude 6.1 Quake Jolts Ecuador’s El Oro Province

2025-10-22 01:51:06
(MENAFN) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Arenillas, a municipality in Ecuador’s coastal El Oro province, on Tuesday evening, the country’s Geophysical Institute confirmed.

The quake struck at a depth of 83 kilometers and was officially recorded at 7:05 p.m. local time (0005 GMT), the institute announced via the social media platform X. Despite the strength of the tremor, authorities have not reported any casualties or material damage so far.

The earthquake’s impact was strongly felt in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city in the southwest, as well as in various towns throughout El Oro province, which shares a border with Peru. Residents took to social media to describe the shaking, highlighting the quake’s intensity across the region.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as aftershocks remain possible.

