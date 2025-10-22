403
Trump-Putin Summit in Hungary Delayed with No End in Sight
(MENAFN) A highly anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, initially planned to take place in Hungary, has been postponed indefinitely, officials from both governments confirmed Tuesday.
The decision to halt preparations for the Budapest meeting followed a “constructive but inconclusive” phone call earlier this week between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to statements from American and Russian sources.
President Trump, speaking to reporters in Washington on Tuesday, indicated reluctance to proceed without concrete progress, stating he didn’t want to have “a wasted meeting.”
Meanwhile, the Kremlin signaled that scheduling remains unresolved. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that “serious preparation” was essential before any summit could take place.
The delay comes just days after Trump’s bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, during which the U.S. leader rejected the prospect of a trilateral summit involving Russia and Ukraine. Trump cited ongoing hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv as a key barrier to such talks.
Despite the postponement, Russia’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev insisted the summit was still on track in the longer term. Posting late Tuesday on his X account, Dmitriev said, “preparations continue” for a future summit and stressed that the meeting had not been canceled.
Trump last met with Putin in August in Alaska. That encounter failed to yield any breakthrough, and ceasefire talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict remain at an impasse.
