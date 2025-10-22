National Institute Of Beauty Caps FY2025 With Accreditation Milestone, New Courses, And A Patented Assessment App

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Institute of Beauty (NIB) - - has marked the close of the 2024–2025 financial year with major achievements that reinforce its position as one of Australia's fastest-growing and most innovative beauty education providers.

Following its official registration as a Nationally Recognised Training Organisation (RTO 46214), NIB has begun delivering government-accredited qualifications alongside its premium online courses, opening new pathways for students to gain nationally recognised skills and career outcomes in the booming beauty and hair industry.

Accreditation Milestone: Delivering Nationally Recognised Training

After years of preparation and compliance investment, NIB commenced delivery of its first accredited courses this financial year - a defining step in its evolution from an online education pioneer to a fully recognised institute of professional beauty training.

“This milestone means our students can now graduate with nationally recognised qualifications if they require them, backed by the same supportive, flexible learning environment that has always defined NIB,” said Karen Harrington, Director of NIB.“It's a huge leap forward for us, but even more so for our students - especially those balancing families, careers, and ambitions to start their own beauty businesses.”

See RTO Registration here:



New Course Launches: Expanding Career Pathways

To meet industry demand and student interest, NIB launched three new flagship courses this year:

Cosmetic Tattooing - A comprehensive program covering brows, lips, eyeliner, and advanced techniques, helping students enter one of the most lucrative and creative areas of the beauty industry.

Advanced Hairdressing - An in-depth course designed for stylists wanting to master more advanced colouring and chemical treatments to add high end services to their hair business.

Makeup Artistry - A practical, career-focused course blending creative skill development with real-world business training, from bridal to evening makeup and more.

These new courses strengthen and diversify NIB's offerings, covering every major beauty discipline - from nails and lashes to skin and hair - ensuring students can build complete, well-rounded beauty careers under one trusted brand.

All new courses are available to our New Zealand Students ( ) with product kits and course only to our international students.

Innovation Recognised: Patent Granted for Assessment App

This year also saw NIB's ongoing commitment to innovation recognised at the highest level. The Institute was awarded a patent for its proprietary Assessment App, a first-of-its-kind platform that allows students to submit practical assessments and receive concise video feedback form their instructors.

“This technology bridges the gap between online learning and hands-on training,” said Harrington.“It's part of our mission to make beauty education more accessible, practical, and responsive - wherever students are located.”

The patented app represents a major technological advancement for vocational education, providing an efficient, transparent, and student-centric system that ensures every learner gets timely, personalised feedback from qualified trainers.



Commitment to Student Success and Accessibility

Throughout FY2025, NIB continued to deliver on its promise of lifetime access, seven-day trainer support, and industry-leading feedback turnaround times, helping students around the world fast-track their qualifications and start earning from home or mobile salons.

By blending accredited training with its established online programs, NIB now provides a comprehensive pathway for learners at every stage - from complete beginners to established professionals looking to upskill or formalise their experience.



Industry Growth and Future Vision

The beauty and hair industry remains one of Australia's fastest-growing sectors, now exceeding $600 billion annually, with increasing demand for flexible, work-from-home and mobile services. NIB is strategically positioned to serve this trend - combining nationally recognised qualifications, business-builder training, and innovative technology to equip graduates not just with technical skills, but with the confidence to launch thriving small businesses.

“Our vision has always been bigger than beauty training,” said Harrington.“It's about giving people - particularly women - the tools to create financial independence, freedom, and a lifestyle they love. Becoming an RTO, launching new courses, and achieving a patent in the same year shows how serious we are about shaping the future of beauty education.”



About the National Institute of Beauty

The National Institute of Beauty is Australia's leading online and blended beauty training provider, offering both nationally recognised and professional short courses across all major beauty disciplines. Known for its industry-first patented Assessment App, lifetime access model, and fast-feedback support system, NIB empowers students to learn at their own pace and build successful beauty careers worldwide.

Courses include: Hairdressing, Nail Technology, Lash Extensions, Waxing, Skin Needling, Makeup Artistry, Cosmetic Tattooing, and more.

For more information, visit