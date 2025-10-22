Behind The Precision: How A Trusted Scales Manufacturer Ensures Unmatched Accuracy!

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2025 5:14 am - Leading Scales Manufacturer Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd expands globally with innovative, high-quality precision weighing solutions.

Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd, a premier scales manufacturer, today proudly announces the launch of its new global distribution push alongside an expanded line of precision weighing equipment designed for industrial, retail, laboratory, and kitchen applications.

Founded in 2008 in Ningbo, China, Develo has established itself as a specialist scales manufacturer, offering an extensive range of weighing solutions, including bench weighing scales, parts-counting scales, price-computing scales, kitchen scales, precision balances, platform scales, floor scales, weighing indicators and accessories.

Global Reach and Market Expansion

Serving more than 50 countries worldwide, Develo's export footprint spans the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa, and beyond. With a daily production capacity of approximately 2,000 units and efficient logistics delivering within 25-35 days, Develo is well-positioned to meet growing international demand for high-quality weighing equipment.

Why Choose Develo as Your Scales Manufacturer Partner?

Precision and reliability: Develo applies strict quality control and uses superior raw materials for each product.

Wide product portfolio: Nearly every category of weighing scale is covered - from kitchen to industrial floor models.

Global compliance: Products certified for CE, CB, and OIML compliance support entry into global markets.

Flexibility: Small-batch orders, custom design, and OEM/ODM services make Develo a partner-friendly manufacturer.

Responsive service: Develo pledges quick replies (within 8 hours) and 24/7 after-sales support.

About Develo

Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd is headquartered in Building 1, No. 65 Dagang Middle Road, Beilun, Ningbo, China. The company has carved out its niche as an expert scales manufacturer focused on precision weighing technologies since 2008. For inquiries, customers may reach out via mobile at +86-13738865898 or email.... View more:

For more info about the company

Company Name: Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd

Address: No.56, Yinshan Rd. Ningbo, Fenghua, China 315500

Phone: +86 13738865898

Contact Name: Kristina Xue

Email: 163

Website URL: