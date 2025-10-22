MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2025 7:01 am - Dental Logic's Sleep Dentistry Becomes Haven For Anxious Patients In Lilydale And Yarra Valley

Lilydale, VIC – 20 October 2025 - Dental Logic, a trusted dentist in Lilydale, has announced the expansion of its sleep dentistry in Lilydale services, offering a compassionate solution for patients who struggle with dental anxiety. The initiative reinforces the clinic's commitment to creating a calm, reassuring environment for individuals who have avoided dental care due to fear or stress.

Recognising that many Australians postpone or avoid dental visits because of anxiety, Dental Logic provides a comprehensive sleep dentistry option designed to make every treatment, from check-ups to complex procedures, comfortable and stress-free. Using clinically approved sedation methods, the team ensures that patients remain relaxed throughout their appointments, fostering better oral health outcomes and renewed confidence in their smiles.

“Dental fear can stop people from getting the care they need, and that often leads to more serious dental issues later on,” said Dr Claudia Yung, principal dentist at Dental Logic.“Through sleep dentistry in Lilydale, we help patients take back control of their oral health by offering a safe and supportive space where anxiety is understood, not judged.”

Dental Logic's approach combines modern sedation techniques with gentle communication, creating an experience that prioritises comfort, trust, and safety. The clinic's serene setting and patient-centred philosophy have drawn positive feedback from residents across the Yarra Valley who value the caring and transparent nature of the Dental Logic team.

“Our goal is to help people realise that dentistry doesn't have to be intimidating,” added Dr Yung.“From the moment patients walk in, we ensure every detail-from music to lighting-is tailored to ease tension. This is about more than treatment. It's about rebuilding trust in dental care.”

For those seeking more information about managing dental fear or exploring sleep dentistry in Lilydale, visit the Dental Logic website to learn more about sleep dentistry, plus other helpful resources.

About Dental Logic

Located in the heart of Lilydale, Dental Logic provides comprehensive dental services to families across the Yarra Valley, including cosmetic dentistry and preventative dental care. Led by Dr Claudia Yung, the clinic is known for its warm, patient-focused environment, advanced technology, and commitment to long-term oral wellness. The clinic's mission is to deliver exceptional care that empowers patients to smile with confidence.

Media Contact

Dr Claudia Yung

Principal Dentist

Dental Logic

210 Main St, Lilydale VIC 3140, Australia

Phone: (03) 9735 5667

Email:...

Website: