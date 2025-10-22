Infocon Systems Expands Global Reach As A Leading EDI Provider

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2025 10:04 am - Infocon Systems, a pioneer in cloud-based EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) solutions, proudly announces its continued expansion as a global EDI provider.

Louisville, KY – 21-10-2025 – Infocon Systems, a pioneer in cloud-based EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) solutions, proudly announces its continued expansion as a global EDI provider, empowering businesses worldwide to achieve seamless digital connectivity and supply chain automation.

For over 30 years, Infocon Systems has been at the forefront of EDI innovation, offering scalable, secure, and fully managed solutions for companies across retail, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and food distribution industries. The company's cloud-based platform enables trading partners around the world to exchange critical business documents - including purchase orders, invoices, and shipping notices with complete accuracy and compliance.

Our mission has always been to simplify EDI for every business, no matter its size or location. Becoming a global EDI provider allows us to bring our expertise, technology, and customer-first approach to organizations operating on a worldwide scale.

Infocon Systems offers customized integrations with major ERP systems such as SAP, NetSuite, QuickBooks, Acumatica, and Microsoft Dynamics, ensuring smooth and automated data exchange between trading partners. With 24/7 monitoring, dedicated support, and decades of EDI mapping experience, Infocon provides unmatched reliability and performance in an increasingly connected marketplace.

As part of its global growth strategy, Infocon continues to expand partnerships with leading retailers, distributors, and logistics providers, helping businesses meet compliance standards and accelerate digital transformation.

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems is a global leader in cloud-based EDI and API integration solutions, helping companies automate data exchange with trading partners worldwide. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Infocon Systems delivers end-to-end EDI management, mapping, testing, and support - empowering businesses to focus on growth while Infocon handles the technology.

Media Contact:

Sales Team

Marketing Communications – Infocon Systems

888-339-0722

