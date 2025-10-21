Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE-A/TSX: SVM) Points To Value Potential Amid Rising Gold And Silver Prices



Silvercorp Metals is a Canadian precious metals producer with a proven track record in China and plans to open new operations in South America.

Shares have more than doubled in 2025 amid strengthening precious metals markets, yet the company continues to trade at levels that may not fully reflect its business fundamentals and growth prospects.

Development of the El Domo copper-gold project in Ecuador is expected to boost revenues by 50% upon commissioning in late 2026. Silvercorp reported revenues of $81.3 million from silver, gold, lead, and zinc sales, during its most recent quarterly period, achieving more than $600 million in profits since 2006, returning more than $200 million of that to investors.

Precious metals such as gold and silver are regaining their shine despite contrary winds in the marketplace. Silver, particularly, has outperformed gold, climbing more than 68% this year ( ), -and recently surpassing its 2011 all-time high of $49.83, now trading above $50 ( ).

Precious metals producer Silvercorp Metals (NYSE American/TSX: SVM) has benefited from the trend, more than doubling its share price this year. Despite this strong rally, the company continues to show...

