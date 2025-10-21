Ainewsbreaks Globaltech Corp. (GLTK) Powers Expansion And Initiatives With New Funding, International Momentum

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK), a U.S.-based tech-holding company specializing in big data, AI, and digital infrastructure, recently secured $1.4 million through a private placement of convertible notes to accelerate its global expansion and growth strategy. The funding will support the company's initiatives in advancing AI-powered solutions and data-driven platforms in high-potential markets, while also strengthening its push toward uplisting on a national exchange. Backed by a 23.3% year-over-year revenue increase and notable international growth, GLTK is positioning as a key player in the tech space, with operations spanning Europe, North America, South Asia, and the Middle East.

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company committed to enabling growth in the fields of AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships and capital investment, GlobalTech empowers visionary companies and innovation-led enterprises to drive transformation across global markets it serves.

