403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Labour Ministry Unveils 'Trusted Employer Scheme' Pilot To Advance Workplace Norms
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has hosted an introductory briefing for private sector companies on the "Trusted Employer Scheme" pilot, attended by HE MoL's Assistant Undersecretary Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani.
The initiative was designed to enhance corporate compliance, strengthen confidence in the labour market, and promote sustainable, high-quality workplace practices in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.
Ministry officials delivered detailed presentations outlining the programme's objectives, eligibility criteria for participating companies, and the points-based evaluation system forming the foundation of the pilot.
Under the scheme, eligible companies are evaluated against a range of indicators, including active participation in job nationalisation efforts, compliance with labour and immigration regulations, adherence to wage protection and tax obligations, and transparency in workforce reporting. Officials also explained how the points system determines company eligibility, associated benefits, and levels of administrative facilitation.
The Trusted Employer Scheme aims to streamline administrative processes for compliant firms, attract both domestic and foreign investment, and raise overall standards of governance and workforce management. Participating companies will benefit from faster work visa approvals, expedited hiring procedures, and enhanced co-ordination with regulatory authorities, ensuring smoother operations and greater efficiency.
Selection for the programme is rigorous, with a focus on regulatory compliance, legal standing, protection of workers' rights, and transparency in recruitment and sponsorship practices. Early adopters will receive priority access to the scheme's incentives, positioning them as leaders in responsible employment practices.
The ministry continues to refine the "Trusted Employer Scheme" in collaboration with key government partners, aiming to align it with Qatar's broader development objectives and prepare for a nationwide rollout in the coming months. Ministry of Labour Trusted Employer Scheme
The initiative was designed to enhance corporate compliance, strengthen confidence in the labour market, and promote sustainable, high-quality workplace practices in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.
Ministry officials delivered detailed presentations outlining the programme's objectives, eligibility criteria for participating companies, and the points-based evaluation system forming the foundation of the pilot.
Under the scheme, eligible companies are evaluated against a range of indicators, including active participation in job nationalisation efforts, compliance with labour and immigration regulations, adherence to wage protection and tax obligations, and transparency in workforce reporting. Officials also explained how the points system determines company eligibility, associated benefits, and levels of administrative facilitation.
The Trusted Employer Scheme aims to streamline administrative processes for compliant firms, attract both domestic and foreign investment, and raise overall standards of governance and workforce management. Participating companies will benefit from faster work visa approvals, expedited hiring procedures, and enhanced co-ordination with regulatory authorities, ensuring smoother operations and greater efficiency.
Selection for the programme is rigorous, with a focus on regulatory compliance, legal standing, protection of workers' rights, and transparency in recruitment and sponsorship practices. Early adopters will receive priority access to the scheme's incentives, positioning them as leaders in responsible employment practices.
The ministry continues to refine the "Trusted Employer Scheme" in collaboration with key government partners, aiming to align it with Qatar's broader development objectives and prepare for a nationwide rollout in the coming months. Ministry of Labour Trusted Employer Scheme
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment