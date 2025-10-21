St Lucia's Tourism And Investment Minister, Dr Ernest Hilaire Summoned To Appear In A District Court December 4

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Saint Lucia's deputy prime minister, minister for tourism, investment, creative industries, culture and information, Dr Ernest Hilaire, has been summoned to appear in a First District Court sitting, scheduled for 09:00 am December 4, 2025.

The matter arises from an alleged physical incident with Eldrise Charles – “Unlawfully Assault Eldrise Charles” St Lucia SLUCRD2025/1779.

This alleged incident reportedly occurred on August 19, 2025, in the common area of the parliament building of Saint Lucia, minutes before a scheduled sitting of parliament.

The common area of the parliament building is well-known for informal and spontaneous interviews (media scrum), by affiliates and media, intermingling with members of parliament, before they run up the stairs to the comfort of the parliament chambers. Free from answering questions deemed in the interest of the people.

The alleged physical incident followed a silent protest in the vicinity of parliament, mainly comprising women and concerned citizens, centred on issues of human rights, women's rights, and the seemingly, silencing of women's voices by ministerial misconduct deemed unacceptable.

In September, Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire sought to clarify his position, noting that the matter is under legal review, pending appropriate action, and offered the following:

“The first thing we need to ask is... she wasn't there interviewing the prime minister. She didn't have a mic, she didn't have a cameraman, but she was inside parliament. So why was she inside parliament,?” minister Hiliare questioned.

“She wore a protester's shirt inside parliament and openly expressed her intentions,” he said.“Even if you don't believe you did something wrong, but somebody felt offended by what you said or how you acted, you apologise. If the young lady felt offended by anything I told her, I would have apologised. But she didn't choose to do that. She instead made it a political issue.”

Saint Lucia is on the cusp of a general election. The political drama has reached circus-like proportions, battling for votes, popularity and political power. A leaked security video from parliament, was released online by social commentator Minerva Ward.

The United Workers Party (UWP) National Women's Arm on August 20, 2025, said in part:

“ A media professional, performing her duties, reported being physically assaulted by minister Ernest Hilaire while simply attempting to do her job, asking ministers questions on behalf of the people. This was not only an attack on one woman, but also a direct assault on press freedom, democracy, and the right of all citizens to hold leaders accountable.

“ The Women's Arm demands:

An immediate and public apology from Dr Ernest Hilaire.An independent investigation into the incident.A reaffirmation by parliament of its duty to protect women, uphold press freedom, and ensure the safety of all citizens exercising their democratic rights.

The opposition UWP has called for the resignation of minister Hilaire and speaker Francis, over the alleged charge of“Unlawfully Assault Eldrise Charles.”

In the said matter, Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire has denied the allegations as reported. The speaker of the House of Assembly, Claudius Francis, sound bites are quite revealing, while cooperating with the investigation, providing the police access to video footage.

The only evidence that matters is the validity of what is presented to the court, legal arguments and the application of the law.

Per the Summons to Witness, complainant, George Clarke – Inspector, Criminal Investigations Department, Vs Ernest Hilaire, Defendant, to Eldrise Charles was issued on October 13, 2025.

“ You are hereby summoned to appear before the said District Court sitting on Thursday, the 4th day of December 2025, at nine o'clock am to give evidence for the prosecution.”

So, will there be excuses, parliamentary and ministerial privilege?

Speculation is all-encompassing on the atmosphere anticipated at the first sitting of the matter in the First District Court, on Laborie Street in the city of Castries, famous for adjournment.

Thursday, December 4, First District Court schedule finds itself front and centre in the political election campaign, to adjudicate on what can be deemed a noteworthy case study on rights and privileges.

Likewise, this can provide an analysis of individuals and aspects of deviant conduct. Sociologist Robert Merton accredits five deviance-based criterias: conformity, innovation, ritualism, retreatism and rebellion.

