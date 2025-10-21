Prince Andrew Didn't Really Give Up His Titles, And Truly Removing Them Would Be Onerous

MENAFN - The Conversation) Prince Andrew has announced he will“no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.” Translation? Andrew is giving up his Duke of York title.

The late Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court following the jailhouse death of Jeffrey Epstein in August 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The decision comes as the Royal Family has faced calls to take action against Andrew over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious convicted sex offender and pedophile who died in prison in 2019.

The late Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations he has repeatedly denied. In 2022, she settled a civil lawsuit against him in a Manhattan court for an undisclosed amount and a charitable donation.

PR disaster

Prince Andrew's public image imploded after his now infamous 2019 interview with BBC's Newsnight. Speaking to host Emily Maitlis, he presented an incredulous, implausible and, at times, baffling series of denials in an attempt to clear his name of any wrongdoing toward Giuffre when she was underage.

Andrew's statements during the interview were met with“near universal condemnation” and were a public relations disaster for the prince. He was removed from public duties four days later.

Within a week, he resigned from his role as patron of more than 200 charitable organizations. He was no longer a working member of the Royal Family, but a member he nonetheless remained.

These actions did little to improve public opinion of Andrew or his actions. In June 2020, Newsweek released a poll suggesting almost 60 per cent of Britons felt Andrew should not only be stripped of his titles, but also extradited to the United States to answer for his conduct with Epstein.

Prince Andrew arrives for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral in London in September 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Chown)

A case of déjà vu

The first major step taken by the Royal Family only came in January 2022 once a judge allowed Giuffre's civil suit to proceed. Andrew was stripped of all his military appointments and honourary positions.

At the same time, Buckingham Palace announced Andrew would no longer be referred to as His Royal Highness. To date, there has been no formal decree stripping Andrew of HRH. It simply disappeared from his name.

That makes his recent announcement to give up his royal titles seem like a case of déjà vu.

Britain's Prince Andrew is front and centre at a recent family funeral. From left to right Andrew, King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, at Westminster Cathedral in London in September 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Despite appearances to the contrary, he hasn't actually been renounced or been stripped of those titles or honours. They have simply fallen into dormancy; an inactive limbo. Andrew is still a prince and is still in the line of succession to the British throne, at least for now.

The natural question that many people are now asking is why hasn't Andrew been formally stripped of these titles? Why is he still a prince? To answer those question, it's necessary to explain what these titles mean and the process to remove them, which is actually much more complicated than meets the eye.

Andrew's titles

Let's start with the prince. As a child of the late Queen Elizabeth, Andrew was born a prince of the United Kingdom. In 1917, King George V issued a royal decree known as Letters Patent. The document stated“that the children of any Sovereign...shall have and at all times hold and enjoy the style title or attribute of Royal Highness with their titular dignity of Prince or Princess.”

There is currently no mechanism for stripping a sovereign's child of that princely title. But never say never.

In 1986, Queen Elizabeth granted Andrew the titles Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh. These titles are known as peerages.

Six-month-old Prince Andrew sits up in his carriage in September 1960 as Queen Elizabeth looks on. (AP Photo) (AP Photo)

For centuries, it has been customary for sovereigns to bestow peerages on their sons and heirs. Prince William was made Duke of Cambridge on his wedding day in 2011. Prince Harry was similarly granted the title Duke of Sussex when he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

It has become tradition that certain peerages go to certain members of the Royal Family. Since 1474, for example, the title Duke of York has been bestowed on the sovereign's second son.

An act of parliament

For nearly 40 years, this title has been synonymous with Prince Andrew. When it was recently announced that he would no longer use his peerage titles, news reports spread like wildfire with headlines declaring he had lost or relinquished his titles. Neither, in fact, has happened.

King Charles can't simply revoke a peerage once it has been granted. Doing so would require an act of parliament under some pretty extreme circumstances. It has only happened twice in the last two centuries.

King Charles during opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London in November 2023. An act of Parliament would be required to truly revoke Andrew's titles and peerages. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

In 1798, parliament passed an Act of Attainder (or treason) against Lord Edward Fitzgerald for leading a rebellion in Ireland.

In 1917, parliament passed the Titles Deprivation Act during the First World War. Several German princes held British titles because they descended from Queen Victoria. The act provided parliament with a way to deprive enemy German princes of their“British dignities and titles” for fighting against Britain in the war.

Prince Andrew's recent announcement has done little to deflect public fury away from him. This week, a group of British parliamentarians presented a motion to take legal steps to officially remove his peerages. As more Epstein revelations come to light, Andrew's troubles are clearly far from over.