October 20 Declared 'Flow Day' In Honor Of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- October 20, 2025 marks the first official celebration of Flow Day, founded by Laurie Smith, author of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose & Everyday Miracles (Hay House / Penguin Random House, December 30, 2025). Flow Day honors the life and groundbreaking work of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, the Hungarian-American psychologist who introduced the world to the concept of flow-a state of deep engagement, creativity, and joy that leads to greater fulfillment and wellbeing.

Flow Day invites people around the world to take 5–10 minutes to do something they absolutely love-an activity that has a high chance of getting them into flow, that "locked-in" feeling when we're so into what we're doing that we lose track of time. Whether painting, writing, cooking, playing music, or gardening, these moments of everyday flow embody Csikszentmihalyi's lifelong message: that joy, meaning, and creativity can be cultivated through fully engaging in what we love to do.

“My research has shown that, while almost everyone has experienced flow, very few people actually know what flow is,” says Laurie Smith.“Founding October 20 as Flow Day is one step forward in helping to spread the word about flow, and to honor Csikszentmihalyi's incredbile work. My vision is that every school child, parent, teacher, artist, creator, coach, leader, and individual interested in wellbeing and self-care knows what flow is and sets off on the path to uncovering their own unique formula for flow.”

Honoring a Legacy of Joy and Meaning

Csikszentmihalyi, who passed away on October 20, 2021, spent his life exploring profound questions:

-What makes life enjoyable?

-What gives our lives meaning?

-How can we experience joy, even in challenging times?

Csikszentmihalyi's pioneering research revealed that flow-that feeling of being“in the zone”-is central to creativity, happiness, and overall wellbeing. Studies show that people who experience frequent flow report higher life satisfaction, confidence, emotional wellbeing, and resilience. Flow can help us find a sense of calm even when the world around us is in chaos. Studies show that regular, high-flow activities offer people a way to find peace and tap their full potential, even while living in extremely challenging circumstances.

Flow Day was inspired by Smith's own work in this field. On the very day Csikszentmihalyi passed, her Flow Community had begun a 28-Day Flow Challenge -a global experiment in practicing small, daily flow activities. That challenge became deeply meaningful to participants worldwide, and ultimately led Smith to establish October 20 as Flow Day to honor Csikszentmihalyi's legacy and share the power of everyday flow with the world.

“Flow starts with giving ourselves permission to have fun," said Laurie Smith.”My vision is that Csikszentmihalyi's wisdom, and an increased sense of wellbeing and peace, spreads around the world as we each experiment with joyful flow habits."

About Laurie Smith and The Flow Habit

Laurie Smith is the founder of the 28-Day Flow Challenge, a global initiative where participants commit to a daily 5–10 minute activity they love-something that easily brings them into flow--what Smith calls a“flow habit.” Over the last five years, Smith has guided hundreds of participants around the world through these challenges with remarkable, inspiring results. Laurie's research shows that flow habits are the key to building the neural pathways that lead to more profound flow experiences.

Smith has documented these experiences and the science behind everyday flow in her forthcoming book, The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose & Everyday Miracles, to be released by Hay House, an imprint of Penguin Random House, on December 30, 2025.