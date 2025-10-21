My-Blades Launches Tensor 1 - The World's First AI-Powered Hair Clipper for Professional Barbers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Berlin, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My-Blades, a German manufacturer of premium razor blades and professional barber tools, today announced the launch of Tensor 1, the world's first professional AI-powered hair clipper designed specifically for barbers. Combining artificial intelligence, precision engineering, and ergonomic design, Tensor 1 delivers a next-generation haircutting experience that adapts in real time to hair type, texture, and cutting style.









Tensor 1: The world's first AI-powered hair clipper for professional barbers.

Developed in collaboration with professional barbers across Europe and the U.S., Tensor 1 automatically adjusts to different hair types, textures, and cutting techniques-providing barbers with a truly personalized haircutting experience. Delivering up to 26,000 strokes per minute (SPM) and built with a durable aircraft-grade aluminum body, Tensor1 offers exceptional power, speed, and long-term reliability.

Multiple sensors-including heat detection and performance monitoring-ensure consistent, high-quality results, prevent overheating, and maintain peak performance throughout the day.

“Tensor 1 was built for barbers, by barbers,” said Moritz Neugebauer, CEO and Founder of My-Blades.“We wanted to create a tool that adapts to the barber, not the other way around. By combining AI technology with professional craftsmanship, Tensor 1 redefines what a hair clipper can achieve and represents a new era where intelligent grooming technology supports the barber's craft instead of replacing it.”

My-Blades first gained international recognition for its professional razor blades, widely adopted by barbers worldwide, and was awarded Best Razor Blade in Germany in independent testing. With distribution across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, the company continues its mission to push grooming technology forward with purpose-built professional tools.



For more information, please learn more about Tensor 1 professional AI hair clippers. For information about our products, explore My-Blades professional razor blades.

Infographic highlighting the key features of Tensor 1, the AI-powered professional hair clipper.

About My-Blades

My-Blades is a German grooming technology company dedicated to transforming the barbering industry through innovation, precision engineering, and craftsmanship. From its award-winning razor blades to the world's first AI-powered professional hair clipper, My-Blades designs premium tools that empower barbers with greater performance, consistency, and control. Trusted by professionals worldwide, My-Blades continues to set new standards in quality, design, and intelligent grooming technology.

Media Contacts

Europe / Global:

Julia Reinhardt

Media Relations Manager, My-Blades

Friedrichstraße 114a

10117 Berlin, Germany

Email:...

Website:

North America:

Craig Whitely

Media Contact – North America, My-Blades

Email:...

Website:

A video accompanying this announcement is available at