CDB Leads Regional Push For Disability Inclusive Development

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global): The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB/the Bank) has reaffirmed its leadership in advancing inclusion, accessibility, and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities across the region. Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Caribbean Disability Conference under the theme“Breaking Barriers: Advancing Inclusive Education for All Abilities”, CDB President Daniel Best called for renewed regional commitment to create societies that leave no one behind.

Best highlighted the findings of the recent CDB Regional Disability Assessment Report reflected in the CDB Regional Disability Policy Brief, which shows that persons with disabilities across the Caribbean continue to face systemic exclusion and limited access to services, education, and employment. He urged governments, institutions, and communities to act decisively to dismantle these entrenched barriers.

“CDB is in the business of breaking barriers that contribute to the unfulfilled development needs of all vulnerable populations, including persons with disabilities. The bank affirms that persons with disabilities must enjoy the rights, dignity, respect and access to opportunities as citizens of our independent nations. They possess equal rights and fundamental freedoms to participate fully in all aspects of life, and express their views freely on matters affecting them,” explained Best.

As part of its leadership role, CDB has developed a Model Special Education Needs and Inclusive Education (SEND) Policy and Strategy (2024 in collaboration with education stakeholders across the region. The initiative provides a blueprint for transforming education systems to ensure that all learners-regardless of ability-can access quality education in supportive, inclusive environments. The Bank continues to invest in early identification and intervention, teacher training, curriculum adaptation, and the development of accessible infrastructure.

Additionally, the bank has an enduring partnership with the Conference organiser, the Caribbean Disability Network (CDN), and provides support for the annual event. Most recently, CDB pledged financial and technical assistance for the CDN Legacy Project in Barbados. The initiative will train local information technology (IT) professionals in digital accessibility and establish an accessible technology hub at the Barbados Council for the Disabled.

During his remarks, president Best highlighted that over the past five years, CDB has strengthened national capacity for disability inclusion through targeted financing, policy development, and technical assistance.

The bank's Disability Assessment Reports and Policy Briefs for Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago reflect this ongoing commitment. To further promote accessibility and inclusion, the Bank has introduced tools such as the Disability Inclusion Checklist and the Persons with Disabilities User Assessment Tool, both designed to improve inclusivity in infrastructure projects and community development initiatives.

In a symbolic gesture of accessibility, the bank will hand over CDB's Commitments to Inclusive Development in braille to National Associations for Persons with Disabilities, reaffirming the bank's dedication to ensuring that inclusion extends beyond words to action.

The post CDB leads regional push for disability inclusive development appeared first on Caribbean News Global.