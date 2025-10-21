Costa Rica's Most Exotic Birds: A Paradise For Avian Enthusiasts



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Top Local Destinations Costa Rican Tourism Promotion in US Cities Gets Very Active Travel Costa Rica Launches New Brand for Meetings Tourism Guanacaste Airport and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) Announce New Direct Route with Fort Lauderdale Travel Costa Rica Launches New Brand for Meetings Tourism Travel Rougher Skies: How Climate Change Increases Air Turbulence Travel Discovering the Pura Vida: A Familys first Journey through Costa Rica

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica as a Rainbow of Ethnicities and Traditions Culture & Lifestyle Expat Couples: Why You Should Have Your Own Friends Groups Culture & Lifestyle A Successful Job Search Starts with Your Language (and the language of those you choose to listen to) Culture & Lifestyle A Perspective on Costa Rica's Independence Culture & Lifestyle The Joy of Being an Expat in Costa Rica

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Costa Rica is home to over 900 bird species, including some of the most exotic and visually stunning birds on Earth.","breadcrumb":{"@id":"#breadcrumb"},"inLanguage":"en-US","potentialAction":[{"@type":"ReadAction","target":[""]}]},{"@type":"ImageObject","inLanguage":"en-US","@id":"#primaryimage","url":"","contentUrl":"","width":1000,"height":600},{"@type":"BreadcrumbList","@id":"#breadcrumb","itemListElement":[{"@type":"ListItem","position":1,"name":"Home","item":""},{"@type":"ListItem","position":2,"name":"Environment","item":"category/eco/"},{"@type":"ListItem","position":3,"name":"Costa Rica's Most Exotic Birds: A Paradise for Avian Enthusiasts"}]},{"@type":"WebSite","@id":"#website","url":"","name":"The Costa Rica News","description":"Costa Rica News and Information in English.","publisher":{"@id":"#organization"},"potentialAction":[{"@type":"SearchAction","target":{"@type":"EntryPoint","urlTemplate":"?s={search_term_string}"},"query-input":{"@type":"PropertyValueSpecification","valueRequired":true,"valueName":"search_term_string"}}],"inLanguage":"en-US"},{"@type":"Organization","@id":"#organization","name":"The Costa Rica News","url":"","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","inLanguage":"en-US","@id":"#/schema/logo/image/","url":"wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Logo-Costa-Rica-News-scaled.png","contentUrl":"wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Logo-Costa-Rica-News-scaled.png","width":2560,"height":1074,"caption":"The Costa Rica News"},"image":{"@id":"#/schema/logo/image/"},"sameAs":["","","","",""]},{"@type":"Person","@id":"#/schema/person/ebd0120e735a63ccfb7dbe5f01f3b88b","name":"TCRN STAFF","description":"Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!","sameAs":["","","","","","://twitter/TheCRNews",""],"url":"author/tcrn-staff/"}]} skiptranslate{display:none!important}p{font-size:12px;color:darkgray}#google_language_translator,#flags{text-align:left}#google_language_translator{clear:both}#flags{width:165px}#flags a{display:inline-block;margin-right:2px}#google_language_translator skiptranslate{display:inline!important}.goog-te-gadget{color:transparent!important}.goog-te-gadget{font-size:0px!important}.goog-branding{display:none}.goog-tooltip{display:none!important}.goog-tooltip:hover{display:none!important}.goog-text-highlight{background-color:transparent!important;border:none!important;box-shadow:none!important}#google_language_translator goog-te-combo{color:#32373c}div{display:none!important}body{top:0px!important}#goog-gt-{display:none!important}font goog-te-gadget{width:100%} Fa Ins Li T YSearch tdm_block_block_socials{margin-bottom:0}.tdm-social-wrapper{*zoom:1}.tdm-social-wrapper:before,.tdm-social-wrapper:after{display:table;content:'';line-height:0}.tdm-social-wrapper:after{clear:both}.tdm-social-item-wrap{display:inline-block}.tdm-social-item{position:relative;display:inline-flex;align-items:center;justify-content:center;vertical-align:middle;-webkit-transition:all 0.2s;transition:all 0.2s;text-align:center;-webkit-transform:translateZ(0);transform:translateZ(0)}.tdm-social-item i{font-size:14px;color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec);-webkit-transition:all 0.2s;transition:all 0.2s}.tdm-social-text{display:none;margin-top:-1px;vertical-align:middle;font-size:13px;color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec);-webkit-transition:all 0.2s;transition:all 0.2s}.tdm-social-item-wrap:hover tdm-social-item-wrap:last-child{margin-right:0!important} Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search tdm_block_icon_block{margin-bottom:0}.tds-icon{position:relative}.tds-icon:after{content:'';width:100%;height:100%;left:0;top:0;position:absolute;z-index:-1;opacity:0;-webkit-transition:opacity 0.3s ease;transition:opacity 0.3s ease}.tds-icon svg{display:block}.tdi_37 i{font-size:50px;text-align:center;width:80px;height:80px;line-height:80px}.tdi_37 tdi_37{position:relative;top:0px} Environment Updated: October 7, 2025 tdb_title{margin:0 tdi_47{font-family:Rubik!important;font-size:50px!important;line-height:1.1!important;font-weight:600!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and tdi_47{font-size:40px!important}}@media (min-width:768px) and tdi_47{font-size:32px!important}}@media tdi_47{font-size:24px!important}}Costa Rica's Most Exotic Birds: A Paradise for Avian Enthusiasts

A dream destination for bird lovers

By TCRN STAFF October 6, 2025 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email td_block_template_2 a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media td_block_template_2 td-related-title{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_80{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_80{margin-top:20px!important}} Must Read Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - October 20, 2025Costa Rica as a Rainbow of Ethnicities and Traditions Economic TCRN STAFF - October 20, 2025New ¢50 Collectible Coin from the Central Bank of Costa Rica Pays Tribute to the Fiddler Crab Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF - October 20, 2025Why You Should Choose Costa Rica for a Spiritual Retreat? TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

Costa Rica is home to over 900 bird species, including some of the most exotic and visually stunning birds on Earth. From the sacred Resplendent Quetzal to the flamboyant Scarlet Macaw, this Central American gem is a dream destination for bird lovers.

No bird captures the imagination quite like the *Resplendent Quetzal*. Revered by ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, this bird is considered sacred and symbolizes freedom and beauty. With its iridescent green-blue plumage, vibrant red breast, and flowing tail feathers, the quetzal is often regarded as the most beautiful bird in Costa Rica.

Found primarily in cloud forests like Monteverde and Los Quetzales National Park, the quetzal is elusive and classified as“near threatened,” making sightings a rare and thrilling experience.

The *Scarlet Macaw* is one of Costa Rica's most iconic birds. With its brilliant red, blue, and yellow feathers and unmistakable squawk, it's hard to miss. These social parrots are often seen in pairs or flocks, engaging in synchronized flying and mutual preening during courtship.

Scarlet Macaws inhabit national parks such as Carara, Corcovado, and Manuel Antonio. They can live up to 50 years in the wild and even longer in captivity, with some individuals reaching over 100 years.

Another showstopper is the *Great Green Macaw*, known for its large size and dazzling emerald plumage. This bird thrives in the humid lowland forests of the Caribbean region, especially in the northern areas. Though not Costa Rica's national bird, it's one of the country's most admired species due to its vibrant colors and presence in protected reserves.

Costa Rica boasts over *50 species of hummingbirds*, each a marvel of agility and color. These tiny birds hover mid-air with rapid wingbeats, creating a humming sound that gives them their name. They feed on nectar and insects and are commonly seen in gardens, nature parks, and cloud forests.

Popular species include the *Violet Sabrewing*, *Green-crowned Brilliant*, and *Fiery-throated Hummingbird*. Many parks install feeders to attract these dazzling creatures, making them easy to spot even for novice birdwatchers.

Toucans are synonymous with tropical wildlife, and Costa Rica is home to several species, including the *Keel-billed Toucan* and *Chestnut-mandibled Toucan*. Their oversized, colorful bills are not just for show-they help regulate body temperature and are used to forage for fruit.

These birds are often seen in lowland rainforests and are known for their social behavior and loud calls. Their striking appearance makes them a favorite among photographers and nature enthusiasts.

Motmots are medium-sized birds with vibrant plumage and distinctive racket-shaped tail feathers. The *Blue-crowned Motmot* and *Turquoise-browed Motmot* are among the most common in Costa Rica. They prefer forest edges and are often spotted perched quietly, swinging their tails like pendulums.

Motmots are known for their calm demeanor and are relatively easy to observe, making them a delight for birdwatchers.

Tanagers are small, colorful songbirds that add a splash of color to Costa Rica's forests. With species like the *Passerini's Tanager*, *Golden-hooded Tanager*, and *Blue-gray Tanager*, these birds are often seen flitting through trees in search of fruit and insects.

Their vivid hues and melodic calls make them a staple of Costa Rica's avian landscape, especially in mid-elevation forests and gardens.

Closely related to the Resplendent Quetzal, *Trogons* are another group of exotic birds found in Costa Rica. The *Black-headed Trogon* and *Gartered Trogon* are among the most common. These birds have colorful plumage and a calm disposition, often seen perched quietly in forest canopies.

Trogons are fruit eaters and nest in tree cavities, making them relatively easy to locate during birdwatching tours.

The *Blue-crowned Manakin* is a small, energetic bird known for its elaborate mating dances. Males perform acrobatic displays to attract females, including rapid hops and wing snaps. Their electric blue crown and black body make them stand out in the dense forest understory.

These birds are found in lowland rainforest and are a favorite among birdwatchers seeking unique behavior and vibrant plumage.

Costa Rica's diverse ecosystems offer prime birdwatching opportunities. Top destinations include:

– **Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve**

– **Corcovado National Park **

– **Carara National Park**

– **La Selva Biological Station**

– **Los Quetzales National Park**

Whether you're a seasoned birder or a curious traveler, Costa Rica's exotic birds promise unforgettable encounters.