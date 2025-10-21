Velocityehs Continues To Shape The Future Of EHS With New AI Safety Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-powered Incident Management capabilities advance how organizations detect hazards, uncover root causes, and take smarter, faster corrective action.

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS solutions and a pioneer in practical, human-centered AI for workplace safety, today announced new AI-powered capabilities within its Incident Management system, part of the company's Safety Solution on the Accelerate® Platform.

The latest advancements, including the AI Hazard Analyzer, AI Root Cause Identifier, and AI Corrective Action Advisor, mark another leap forward in how organizations can investigate, identify, and prevent workplace incidents.

AI Hazard Analyzer uses advanced artificial intelligence to identify and track the hazards behind safety incidents.

VelocityEHS Vice President of Research and Machine Learning, Dr. Julia Penfield, who spearheaded the development of this innovation, said: "Through discussions with customers, we learned that prioritizing and measuring safety initiatives has become increasingly complex, especially for large organizations. Our new capabilities leverage AI to analyze the hazards behind each incident and, through advanced reporting, reveal key trends and the true impact of safety initiatives.”

This innovation represents a significant step forward for the EHS industry. VelocityEHS is expanding the boundaries of what safety software can achieve, bringing together AI and data intelligence that empowers companies to make smarter, proactive safety decisions.

How does this help?

By providing a detailed breakdown of the hazards responsible for incidents over time, companies can:

Identify which hazards have the greatest impact on worker safety.Detect early changes in hazard patterns or distributions, offering a leading indicator before an issue escalates.Assess the effectiveness of safety initiatives that target hazards by comparing data before and after implementation.

Root Cause Identifier and Corrective Action Advisor

The AI Root Cause Identifier automatically analyzes incident data to pinpoint the underlying factors contributing to workplace safety events, while the AI Corrective Action Advisor recommends targeted, data-backed actions to prevent them from happening again.

"Incident investigations aim to find root causes and implement actions to prevent recurrence. However, varying workloads and level of experience often make this difficult. Our new AI capabilities directly address and simplify this challenge,” adds Penfield.

Building on that, Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS, emphasized the company's broader vision:“VelocityEHS has led the charge in bringing meaningful, human-centered AI to the EHS industry. These new capabilities are the next step in that journey-giving every safety team the intelligence and confidence to make faster, better decisions when it matters most. Our vision isn't to automate safety; it's to elevate the professionals behind it. That is what true AI leadership looks like.”

Why does it matter?

Root cause data quality has long suffered due to the time and expertise required for accurate analysis. The new AI capabilities enhance root cause analysis by providing expert guidance and tailored corrective action recommendations.

Building on the company's previous release, AI Hazard Analyzer and AI Control Recommendations for JSA, these enhancements work together to create a closed-loop system that helps organizations work smarter, investigate faster, and strengthen their controls.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer and faster. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at

