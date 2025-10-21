403
Half million of immigrants get arrested since January in US
(MENAFN) The US Department of Homeland Security has apprehended more than 480,000 undocumented immigrants nationwide since President Donald Trump assumed office in January, according to Secretary Kristi Noem.
"Since January, the Department of Homeland Security has arrested over 480,000 criminal illegal aliens. 70% of those individuals have criminal charges against them or have been convicted of those criminal charges," Noem stated during a press briefing in Florida.
The announcement underscores the administration’s intensified focus on immigration enforcement in its second term, with particular attention to undocumented individuals who have criminal records.
"Across the country, we're making communities safer so that families can thrive and they can prosper and they can enjoy the kind of freedom that this country was established to provide," she added.
Recent reports indicate that approximately 2 million undocumented immigrants have departed the US since January 20, including roughly 1.6 million who left voluntarily and over 400,000 who were formally deported, all within less than 250 days.
Separately, President Trump on Monday lauded what he described as “record-breaking” law enforcement efforts under his administration, citing new FBI statistics on violent crime, drug seizures, and child protection operations.
"The FBI, under my Administration, is doing an incredible job. Since January 20th, more than 28,000 Violent Criminals have been arrested (record breaking!), with over 6,000 illegal weapons seized, more than 1,700 child predators and 300 human traffickers taken off the streets," he said on his Truth Social platform.
He further noted that 5,000 children had been rescued and that authorities had confiscated 1,900 kilograms of fentanyl, which he claimed was “enough to kill 125 million people.”
