Chitrangda Singh Shares Picture From Hospital: 'Hoping To Be Back Running Like A Hare Soon'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is currently hospitalized, shared a picture and said that“she will be back running like a hare soon.”

Chitrangda took to Instagram stories, where she posted a picture from a hospital bed to showcase her recovery journey.

In the image, the actress is seen resting in bed with a medical drip attached to her hand and wrote:“Hoping to be back running like a hare soon!”

However, the actress did not reveal the reason behind her hospitalisation.

The actress' latest release is“Housefull 5”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The first installment of the“Housefull” franchise released in 2010 and was loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film Kaathala Kaathala. The second installment hit the big screens in 2012.

Meanwhile, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

She will next be seen with Salman Khan in“Battle Of Galwan”. The film, which is based on real-life events, has deep roots in military history.

Talking about the film, the actress had earlier said,“It's a story of bravery and courage. Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal”.

She promised that Battle Of Galwan isn't just about the spectacle.

“It's meaningful. It's rooted. It's real”. There's a sense of pride in her voice, a connection that goes beyond a typical role. She sees it as a way of honoring the real heroes, of bringing forgotten or lesser-known stories into the mainstream.