Moph Continues To Develop National Training Plan On Public Health Emergency Management

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) continues its efforts to develop the National Training Plan on Public Health Emergency Management.

As part of this process, the Ministry recently organised a national workshop in collaboration with the Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network (EMPHNET), with the participation of representatives from various key sectors across the State of Qatar.

The workshop formed part of the activities aimed at developing the National Training Plan on Public Health Emergency Management. Over the course of five days, it included interactive sessions with the health sector, attended by representatives from MoPH, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine, and private hospitals. Another session was held with representatives from relevant and partner sectors in Qatar, including the Ministries of Municipality and Environment and Climate Change (MECC), as well as representatives from the security, oil and gas, aviation, and maritime port sectors.

During the sessions, the main training priorities were identified, which will contribute to shaping the overall framework of the National Training Plan on Public Health Emergency Management, enhancing national preparedness and aligning with the requirements of the International Health Regulations (2005).

To ensure evidence-based planning, a national survey for research and mapping was conducted between August 25 and September 10, 2025, with the aim of identifying existing training programmes related to health emergency management across the entities concerned in the country. The findings of this survey directly informed the design of the National Training Plan on Public Health Emergency Management, thereby strengthening Qatar's ability to efficiently and effectively respond to any potential disaster or crisis. At this stage, several meetings and consultative sessions were also held with supervisors and specialists in training programme management, including representatives from MoPH and Qatar University.