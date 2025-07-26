Leaving Panama On A High Note - Mirna's Challenge As Miss Universe 2025

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Before being selected as the Panamanian to represent the country in the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, which will be held this year in Thailand, Mirna Alejandra Caballini Bouche was fully dedicated to acting and producing children's theater. She also invested time in her career as a fashion designer, event decorator, and organizer, in addition to other artistic projects she pursued with her mother. Everything changed last April, when the Miss Universe Panama organization announced her as the country's new representative in the international beauty pageant, where more than 130 candidates will compete in search of the crown in its 74th edition.

Since then, her life has taken a complete turn to prepare herself for this important challenge, which she hoped to take on in 2024 after competing in Miss Universe Panama, where she placed second in the national competition. Mirna Alejandra's mission is not easy. In addition to demonstrating that Panama has beautiful, intelligent, and charismatic women, she also shoulders the challenge of cleaning up the country's image following the shameful dismissal of Italy Mora from the last edition of the pageant held in Mexico. Asked by the media how she plans to achieve this, Mirna responded that she will go to Thailand with a clear focus: to represent Panama with dignity.

“I am preparing very hard with professionals in public speaking, body language, modeling, dance, among other areas. We know this is a dream for the country, and that's why we are working very hard,” said the 23-year-old model, following a demanding daily routine starting at 5:00 a.m. For this pageant, this young woman from Chiriquí embraces the warmth that characterizes Panamanians and their ability to connect with people from different cultures.“We Panamanians stand out for our joy, and I will fully reflect that during the pageant. I'm sure it will make me stand out,” said the fashion designer, who applauds the fact that Miss Universe has opened its doors to women with children, whether married, divorced, or with diverse body types.

“The most valuable thing is inner beauty, being authentic and carrying that spark that makes us unique,” she said. Ahead of the pageant, Mirna has reinforced her preparation both in Panama and in countries like Colombia and Venezuela, where she took specialized classes. After her participation, she hopes to consolidate her clothing brand, Pálquea by Mirna Caballini, to further promote Panama's reputation in the fashion world. To achieve this, she will bring garments from Panamanian designers to Thailand, seeking to highlight national talent on the international stage.

Mirna A. Caballini B. is a Fashion designer with an emphasis on marketing, professional model, theater actress, decorator, and event planner. She has participated in theater productions since she was 5 years old, becoming most active from 2021 to the present year. She has taken multiple courses and workshops with directors such as Agustín Clement, Abdiel Tapia, Aurea Horta, Lissette Condassin (Singing for Musical Theater) and Carlitos Díaz (Dance for Musical Theater).

She is the CEO of MCaballini Productions, which produces children's plays. She combines her productions with her social movement, which seeks to highlight the importance of art in the holistic development of individuals, especially children at risk. She was Miss Chiriquí for Miss Universe Panama 2024, where she finished as second runner-up. She currently holds the title of Miss Universe Panama, and will represent us at this year's Miss Universe, which will take place in Thailand in November.