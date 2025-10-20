EUR/USD Forex Signal 20/10: Consolidation Continues (Chart)
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1543. Add a stop-loss at 1.1750. Timeline: 1-3 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1750. Add a stop-loss at 1.1543.
Cutting interest rates at a time when inflation is rising poses a major risk that prices will keep rising. However, maintaining high interest rates is risky as it means that the labor market will remain under pressure in the coming months. A recent report by ADP showed that the private sector lost 36,000 jobs in September this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has remained in a tight range in the past few weeks. It was trading at 1.1650, a few points above this month's low of 1.1543.The pair is consolidating at the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) is much lower than the year-to-date high of over 50.Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range in the coming days as investors wait for the next catalyst. The key support and resistance levels to watch will be at 1.1543 and 1.1750.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using.
