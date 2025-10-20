Kukur Tihar 2025: Nepal Pays Respect To Dogs, Worships Canines With Garlands, Flowers See Pics

MENAFN - Live Mint) On Monday, Nepal celebrated the second day of the Tihar festival, fondly known as Kukur Tihar. A festival dedicated to dogs, people across the country pay their respect to their four-legged friends by worshipping them and giving them royal treatment.

Kukur Tihar 2025

Across Nepal, dogs were worshipped as loyal companions and protectors. They are regarded as the messengers of Yama, the god of death. From honouring them with garlands to putting vermilion powder (tika) on their foreheads, people also offer flowers and treats to the dogs for their loyalty, courage, and special bond with humans.

See pictures here:

Nepal Police celebrate Kukur Tihar

At the Canine Division of Nepal Police, the celebration kicked off on a festive note. Service dogs were paraded and honoured for their invaluable service. Each dog received garlands, treats, and blessings as officers showcased their skills in several operations and cases.

These canine heroes have played a vital role in saving lives during disasters, assisting in VVIP security, and helping track down cases. To acknowledge their service, the division also awarded medals to top-performing dogs in crime detection, evidence recovery, and rescue operations. One special canine even earned the title of“Dog of the Year” for its exceptional performance in the squad.

"Helps capture culprits on the loose, it's the dog who helps in the process. Sniffs out those using narcotics, it's the dog who identifies them. Protects houses and offices, chases those who loot or steal from these places," Mahesh Bhul, an officer at the Canine Division of Nepal Police, honoured dogs at the event with a special poem.

The Canine Division, which also functions as a training school, has been organising this celebration annually.

What is Kukur Tihar

For many in Kathmandu, Kukur Tihar is more than just a festival; it's an emotion. Reflecting similar thoughts, Sneha Shrestha, a Kathmandu resident, was quoted by news agency ANI,“Today is Kukur Tihar, and it is one of the most joyous festivals in Kathmandu, where we celebrate dogs for their loyalty and friendship. I think all countries across the world should learn from Nepal to respect dogs and love them for who they are, regardless of where they belong."

Roots of Kukur Tihar

Kukur Tihar's roots run deep in ancient Hindu mythology. According to the news agency, the Rigveda mentions Samara, the mother of dogs, who helped Indra, the ruler of heaven, retrieve stolen cattle. In the Mahabharata, it is said that a faithful dog accompanied Dharmaraj Yudhisthir on his journey to heaven, symbolising loyalty, righteousness, and unwavering devotion.

Each year, on the second day of Yama Panchak, Nepalis rise early to worship both pet and stray dogs.

The Nepali community in India is also seen celebrating the festival among themselves.