Regeneration Enterprises And DISA Technologies Partner To Restore Lands & Advance Clean Mineral Recovery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Regeneration Enterprises, Inc., a leader in metals recovery from mine waste and restoration of legacy mines, and DISA Technologies Inc., a leader in advanced mineral processing solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a strategic relationship aimed at transforming mine tailings into valuable resources while addressing long-standing environmental challenges.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate to deploy DISA's High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology across select sites identified by Regeneration. The partnership's goal is to validate improved mineral recovery from mine waste and demonstrate positive restoration and community outcomes through work at sites in closure, sites managed by government, mine waste at active operations, and through policies like Good Samaritan initiatives and other collaborative frameworks.

“This partnership represents a bold step forward in combining breakthrough processing technology with innovation in business models to recover minerals and restore lands previously mined,” said Mike McPhie, Managing Director of Regeneration.“In collaboration with leading technological innovators like DISA, we are helping to transform a mine waste problem into an opportunity for metals recovery, at a time when we need more critical minerals, and restored sites.”

The agreement outlines a phased approach beginning with pilot campaigns that assess throughput, energy efficiency, and grade improvements relative to traditional grinding technologies. Successful pilots may progress to full-scale commercial implementation, supporting both economic recovery and site remediation goals.

“At DISA, we believe the future of mineral processing lies in smarter, cleaner, and more collaborative solutions,” said Sam Palombo, VP of Business Development at DISA Technologies.“Working with Regeneration allows us to apply HPSA in a way that unlocks value while meeting the industry's increasing demand for sustainable outcomes.”

Both organizations will also identify and co-develop US Good Samaritan showcase sites in coordination with local stakeholders, Indigenous communities, and regulatory agencies. These projects will seek to secure funding and regulatory support for environmentally beneficial reprocessing and site restoration.

About Regeneration Enterprises, Inc.

Regeneration targets the growing inventory of legacy mine sites, both those in company portfolios and orphan sites where governments seek innovative approaches. We utilize new technologies and methods to safely reprocess tailings, waste rock and water, and slag to extract minerals and metals. Earnings from the sale of these responsibly sourced materials are reinvested to help fund habitat restoration and transform former mine sites into ecological and community assets.

About DISA Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2018, DISA Technologies is revolutionizing mineral recovery with our patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology, an innovative solution that upgrades critical minerals from mined ore and legacy waste. Serving both the mining and remediation sectors, they recover valuable resources that power industry, strengthen energy independence and restore contaminated sites to productive use. DISA's technology unlocks economic and environmental value, transforming how the world processes, remediates and recycles essential mineral assets. DISA is headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, with a satellite office in Westminster, Colorado.

