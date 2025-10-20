403
Louvre Museum Faces Severe Security Shortcomings
(MENAFN) A preliminary audit conducted by the French Court of Audit has unveiled serious flaws in the security measures of the Louvre Museum.
This revelation emerged just one day after four individuals succeeded in stealing eight jewels described as having "inestimable heritage value" from the renowned Galerie d'Apollon.
As outlined in the pre-report, parts of which were obtained by a media outlet, the museum is struggling with “considerable” and “persistent” postponements in modernizing its safety infrastructure.
In the Denon Wing—home to both the Galerie d'Apollon and the iconic Mona Lisa—approximately one-third of the galleries reportedly do not have surveillance cameras installed.
The situation is even more troubling in the Richelieu Wing, where the audit disclosed that nearly 75% of the exhibition spaces are without video surveillance.
Even though the institution operates on an annual budget of €323 million (equivalent to over $376 million), the audit criticized the museum’s administration for showing "a lack of willingness" to confront these ongoing issues.
The auditors emphasized that "the amounts committed are small compared to estimated needs" and warned that security-related expenditures have been reduced to a "budget adjustment variable."
Commenting on the recent theft, Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau stated that the suspects employed a mechanical ladder to access a first-floor window, which they pried open.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reiterated the cultural significance of the missing artifacts, stressing that the stolen items are of "inestimable heritage value."
