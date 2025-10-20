403
Saudi Arabia’ influence grows in world video game market
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s presence in the international video game industry is rapidly expanding, as Gulf countries increasingly assert influence in a market projected to hit $600 billion within five years. The sector was valued at around $300 billion in 2024 and has already grown to $337 billion in 2025, according to industry data.
The kingdom has invested heavily in major gaming companies through its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), as well as through ventures closely linked to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In 2022, the Crown Prince unveiled the National Gaming and Esports Strategy (NGES), highlighting gaming as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.
Among Saudi Arabia’s largest acquisitions was Electronics Arts (EA), the developer behind titles such as The Sims, Battlefield, and FIFA. The consortium-led purchase, valued at $55 billion, positioned the Saudi sovereign wealth fund as the largest investor, marking one of the largest gaming industry deals ever—second only to Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Beyond EA, Saudi Arabia has made strategic moves to strengthen its esports footprint. Savvy Games Group, created under PIF in 2022, acquired Los Angeles-based Scopely for $4.9 billion and earlier purchased major esports organizations ESL and FaceIt for $1.5 billion. Saudi Arabia also launched the Gamers8 festival in Riyadh in 2022, a marquee international esports event that, in 2023, featured an eight-week tournament with a $45 million prize pool.
These initiatives target the country’s youthful population. Research indicates that between 67% and 89% of Saudis regularly play video games, and 48% of Saudi women identify as gamers—well above global averages, highlighting the market’s domestic potential.
Through these investments and initiatives, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a major force in both the global gaming industry and the rapidly growing esports sector.
