Poland Urges Action on Surging Ukrainian Steel Imports
(MENAFN) Poland is preparing to request protective measures from the European Union regarding the influx of Ukrainian steel, as a government representative disclosed to a media outlet on Tuesday.
The official expressed concerns that an overwhelming volume of duty-free steel is posing a serious threat to domestic manufacturers.
This latest appeal echoes Poland’s earlier initiatives to shield its market from Ukrainian agricultural products during the previous year.
According to figures released by the Polish steel industry association, HIPH, steel shipments from Ukraine to Poland surged by roughly 50% in the past year.
The upward trend continued in the first half of 2025, with an additional 27% increase. This rapid growth has alarmed Polish producers, prompting them to call on authorities to temporarily halt these imports.
“We have a huge increase in imports of Ukrainian steel that is deeply pressuring our steel industry,” deputy development and technology minister, Michal Baranowski told the outlet.
“So we are working with the European Commission to find a way to address it, preferably in the short term.”
Polish steelmakers argue that Ukrainian steel, entering the EU market without tariffs, enjoys an unfair edge.
Unlike EU manufacturers, Ukrainian firms are not burdened by comparable environmental or energy-related expenses. HIPH’s data indicates that the rise in imports is primarily driven by reinforcement bars—a segment in which Polish factories are particularly invested.
In response, the European Commission has put forward a strategy aimed at controlling duty-free steel imports from all trading partners, Ukraine included.
This long-term plan proposes setting import limits, beyond which a 50% tariff would apply to additional volumes.
