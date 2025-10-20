Dembele Set For PSG Return After Six Weeks Out

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele is in line to make his return from injury for Paris Saint Germain against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, a source close to the club told AFP on Monday.

The news will come as a welcome boost for PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose side has been struggling with injuries this season.

Dembele, 28, has been out for six weeks with a hamstring problem he suffered on international duty with France in early September.

He had been recuperating at a specialist clinic in Qatar and returned to training last week.

He missed out on PSG's entertaining 3-3 draw against Strasbourg on Friday but is part of the first team squad for Tuesday's match in Germany, the source said.

PSG published images of Dembele training normally on Saturday.

The reigning European and French champions welcomed back forwards Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was a substitute, against Strasbourg.

They are, however, still missing midfield duo Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves, although some media have reported that captain Marquinhos has travelled to Germany with the squad.

"I don't know when the injured players will return," Luis Enrique had said on Thursday, adding that the club did not want to "take risks with the players' health".

They have made a strong start to their Champions League defence, beating Atalanta and Barcelona in their opening two matches, while Leverkusen drew with FC Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven.