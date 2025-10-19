Japan's FSA Could Allow Banks To Hold Bitcoin And Cryptocurrencies

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) is reportedly edging toward regulatory reforms that could permit banks to acquire and hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for investment purposes. This potential policy shift signals Japan's increasing openness to integrating crypto assets within its mainstream financial framework, aligning with the country's broader efforts to advance blockchain adoption and digital asset management.



The FSA is considering allowing banks to hold cryptocurrencies, a significant departure from current restrictions due to volatility concerns.

Regulatory discussions aim to establish a risk management framework for crypto holdings in traditional financial institutions.

Japan's major banks may soon be authorized to operate licensed crypto exchanges, expanding their service offerings in digital assets.

The country continues to strengthen its crypto regulations by moving crypto oversight under securities laws to enhance investor protection. Major banks are collaborating to issue a yen-pegged stablecoin, supporting streamlined corporate transactions and reducing costs.

Japan's financial regulatory landscape is actively evolving as the FSA explores reforms that could reshape its stance on cryptocurrency. Currently restricted under guidelines revised in 2020, banks are effectively barred from direct crypto holdings due to volatility risks. The move to reevaluate these limitations indicates Japan's recognition of the growing significance of digital assets within the global crypto markets and DeFi ecosystem.

Sources reveal that the FSA plans to discuss proposed amendments during an upcoming session of the Financial Services Council, convened for policy deliberations involving the Prime Minister's advisory body. The goal is to facilitate a regulatory environment where crypto assets are treated similarly to traditional investment products like equities and government bonds. To mitigate potential systemic risks arising from crypto's inherent price swings, regulators are developing a comprehensive risk management framework and setting capital requirements before enabling banks to hold digital assets.

Japan's evolving regulatory landscape aims to balance innovation with investor protection

In addition to reforming crypto holdings, the FSA is contemplating licensing bank groups as“cryptocurrency exchange operators,” enabling them to directly engage in crypto trading and custody services. Japan's crypto sector continues to expand rapidly, with more than 12 million registered accounts as of February 2025 - a 3.5-fold increase over five years, reflecting strong consumer interest and market development.

Recently, the FSA moved to align crypto regulation with securities law by proposing to shift oversight from the Payments Services Act to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA). This move aims to improve investor protections and address issues similar to those encountered in traditional finance, including market manipulation and insider trading.

Meanwhile, Japan's leading banks are set to launch a yen-pegged stablecoin, a joint effort among Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), and Mizuho Bank. This initiative aims to streamline corporate settlements, cut transaction costs, and bolster the country's digital economy, signaling a robust move toward integrating blockchain-based solutions into everyday banking operations.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to enhance regulatory oversight, with the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission planning to introduce new rules targeting crypto insider trading, ensuring fairer markets and increased transparency for investors engaging in digital asset trading.

