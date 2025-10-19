403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jewish Film Festival in Sweden Gets Canceled
(MENAFN) The Jewish International Film Festival scheduled to take place in Malmo, Sweden, has been called off after no location agreed to host the event, with some venues mentioning unspecified “security reasons,” according to the festival’s organizers.
This cancellation comes amid a wider trend of Jewish cultural activities encountering obstacles in Western countries since Israel launched its military operation in Gaza in October 2023.
In a Facebook update on Friday, Sam Klebanov, one of the festival’s coordinators, explained that “finding a cinema for the festival turned out to be a real challenge.”
He noted that “no arthouse cinema wanted to host us for various reasons,” with some venues stating “they were already full,” while others referred to “security reasons.”
The festival, intended to celebrate 250 years of Jewish heritage in Sweden from November 29 to December 2, has now been discontinued.
Klebanov emphasized that the festival had received “no threats at all,” and the Malmo police had offered to supply extra security measures.
Swedish Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand expressed her disappointment in an Instagram post on Friday, calling the situation an “absolute disaster for society.”
Earlier this month, Felix Klein, Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner, revealed that the country’s Jewish community has experienced “record levels” of anti-Semitism since the beginning of 2023.
This cancellation comes amid a wider trend of Jewish cultural activities encountering obstacles in Western countries since Israel launched its military operation in Gaza in October 2023.
In a Facebook update on Friday, Sam Klebanov, one of the festival’s coordinators, explained that “finding a cinema for the festival turned out to be a real challenge.”
He noted that “no arthouse cinema wanted to host us for various reasons,” with some venues stating “they were already full,” while others referred to “security reasons.”
The festival, intended to celebrate 250 years of Jewish heritage in Sweden from November 29 to December 2, has now been discontinued.
Klebanov emphasized that the festival had received “no threats at all,” and the Malmo police had offered to supply extra security measures.
Swedish Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand expressed her disappointment in an Instagram post on Friday, calling the situation an “absolute disaster for society.”
Earlier this month, Felix Klein, Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner, revealed that the country’s Jewish community has experienced “record levels” of anti-Semitism since the beginning of 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment