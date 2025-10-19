Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Holds Phone Talks with Hungarian PM

Putin Holds Phone Talks with Hungarian PM


2025-10-19 03:06:35
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday. The discussion comes ahead of a planned summit between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, tentatively set to take place in Budapest.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, during the call, Orban expressed his readiness to offer all necessary conditions for the proposed Russia-U.S. summit in Hungary’s capital. Putin updated Orban on his recent dialogue with Trump, highlighting their talks about a “roadmap towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, with a view to holding a Russian-American summit in the Hungarian capital.”

Orban corroborated the call in a Facebook post, stating that preparations for the summit are “in full swing.”

Peskov indicated that the event could be scheduled within the next two weeks or possibly shortly thereafter. He emphasized Hungary’s “unique position in terms of its sovereignty and in defending its interests” as a member of both NATO and the EU, adding that Hungary “commands the respect” of both Putin and Trump.

Thursday’s call marked the first direct communication between Putin and Trump in nearly two months. Their last face-to-face meeting occurred in mid-August in Alaska, where they discussed the Ukraine crisis and efforts to restore Russia-U.S. relations, their first in-person encounter since 2019.

MENAFN19102025000045017169ID1110215969

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search