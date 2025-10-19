Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sudan sees Russia as one of its top options to rebuild energy sector

2025-10-19 02:50:53
(MENAFN) Sudan is considering Russia as a key partner to help rebuild its energy infrastructure damaged by ongoing conflict, Energy and Oil Minister Al-Muatasim Ibrahim said.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, Ibrahim highlighted Moscow’s “expertise and industry acumen” as key reasons behind Khartoum’s interest in closer cooperation. Sudan has been embroiled in fighting since April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has significantly impacted the country’s electricity and oil sectors.

Despite the conflict, Sudan continues to produce oil and plans to expand output “with the support and investment of friends like Russia,” Ibrahim told TASS. He also noted that Sudan hopes to leverage Russian technological assistance in hydropower development and is exploring cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

In a separate interview with African Initiative, Ibrahim said Sudan aims to increase oil production from 30,000 barrels per day to 200,000 barrels per day.

On Thursday, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev met with a Sudanese delegation to discuss potential hydropower projects. The talks covered technical cooperation, long-term procurement of power equipment, and frameworks for mutually beneficial partnerships between companies from both countries. Personnel training and joint education initiatives were also discussed, according to a statement from the Russian ministry.

