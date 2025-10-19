Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd. Redefines Healthy Snacking With The Power Of Makhana

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 18, 2025 7:19 am - Faridabad-based Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd., founded by Shivendra Saroj and Reena Chauhan, is transforming India's traditional superfood - Makhana - into modern, flavorful, and healthy snacks crafted for today's conscious consumers.

Faridabad, India - 18 October 2025 - Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd. is ushering in a new era of healthy snacking through the revival of India's ancient superfood, Makhana. Founded by Shivendra Saroj and co-founded by Reena Chauhan, the company is redefining what it means to eat well - blending traditional wisdom with modern taste innovation.

From Tradition to Transformation

Born with a deep respect for India's heritage, Indigra Industries set out to bring makhana - once known only as a fasting food - into the mainstream as a premium, nutritious, and flavorful snack. The company's philosophy is simple: authentic ingredients, innovative processing, and uncompromised quality.

“Each makhana kernel tells a story - of our farmers, our soil, and our promise to make healthy eating effortless,” says Founder Shivendra Saroj.

Empowering Local Communities

Indigra Industries sources makhana directly from farmers in Bihar and Eastern India, ensuring fair trade, sustainable harvesting, and training in modern cultivation techniques. This partnership not only ensures a consistent supply of premium raw material but also uplifts rural livelihoods - creating a positive social impact from farm to flavor.

Modern Processing, Global Standards

The company's processing facility follows advanced roasting and flavoring methods designed to maintain the nutritional integrity of the product. By integrating automated cleaning, low-oil roasting, and nitrogen packaging, Indigra ensures that its makhana snacks remain crisp, healthy, and shelf-stable - ready for both Indian and international markets.

Flavour Innovation for Every Palate

Under the creative leadership of Co-Founder Reena Chauhan, Indigra has crafted a unique flavor portfolio that combines taste with health. Offerings include Peri-Peri, Cheese & Herbs, Mint Magic, Classic Salted, and Himalayan Rock Salt - each flavor made without artificial colors or preservatives.

“Healthy food doesn't need to compromise on taste,” says Chauhan.“Our goal is to help people snack smarter - enjoying every bite guilt-free.”

A Vision Beyond Snacks

More than just a food company, Indigra Industries envisions becoming a wellness brand built on integrity and purpose. Its research-driven approach to product development includes exploring other superfoods like quinoa, amaranth, and chickpeas - creating a complete line of nutritious snacks for the global consumer.

Women Leadership and Empowerment

With a strong female leadership presence, Indigra reflects inclusivity at its core. Co-founder Reena Chauhan leads brand innovation and sustainability initiatives, championing both product authenticity and women's empowerment within the organization.

Sustainability & Future Goals

Indigra is committed to environmentally responsible manufacturing, adopting recyclable packaging and energy-efficient production systems. The company's expansion plans include exploring export markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia - positioning Indian makhana as a global health food icon.

The Brand Philosophy

Indigra Industries is not just selling snacks - it's promoting a lifestyle built around balance, nutrition, and cultural pride. The company's tagline,“Healthy Starts Here,” perfectly captures its belief that mindful choices can change the way the world eats.

About Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd. is a Faridabad-based food innovation company specializing in makhana processing, flavoring, and healthy snack manufacturing. Founded by Shivendra Saroj and Reena Chauhan, the brand aims to take India's superfoods to global markets through sustainable practices, quality assurance, and modern innovation.