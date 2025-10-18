How Is Regulation Progressing In Medical Cannabis In Panama? -
It establishes that finished products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), exclusively for medicinal use, may qualify for this exception. The authorization will be granted under the guidelines of the National Program for the Use of Medicinal Cannabis, administered by the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs (DNFD).
In its third article, the resolution specifies the following requirements: the submission of a formal application to the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs, a certified copy of the medical cannabis license, certificates of analysis demonstrating the cannabinoid concentration, as well as a description of the product, the manufacturer, and the country of origin.
Furthermore, labeling and packaging must comply with current regulations. It is also emphasized that these products may only be dispensed with a prescription issued by a qualified physician, and said prescription must be kept on file at the establishments for a period of up to two years.
