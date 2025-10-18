How Is Regulation Progressing In Medical Cannabis In Panama?

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Health (Minsa), through the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs, issued Resolution No. 372 of September 26, 2025, which establishes the requirements to opt for the exception to the sanitary registration of products containing medicinal cannabis and its derivatives. This resolution was published in Official Gazette No. 30089-A on October 17, 2025, and enters into force upon its promulgation.

It establishes that finished products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), exclusively for medicinal use, may qualify for this exception. The authorization will be granted under the guidelines of the National Program for the Use of Medicinal Cannabis, administered by the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs (DNFD).

In its third article, the resolution specifies the following requirements: the submission of a formal application to the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs, a certified copy of the medical cannabis license, certificates of analysis demonstrating the cannabinoid concentration, as well as a description of the product, the manufacturer, and the country of origin.

Furthermore, labeling and packaging must comply with current regulations. It is also emphasized that these products may only be dispensed with a prescription issued by a qualified physician, and said prescription must be kept on file at the establishments for a period of up to two years.