Ukraine And EU Discuss Next Steps In Aligning Energy Legislation

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

“The meeting addressed issues of aligning Ukraine's energy legislation with the EU legal framework, covering supply security, internal market reforms, renewable energy, energy efficiency, nuclear safety, and governance,” the statement said.

Yukhymchuk informed partners about the Ministry's work in preparing Ukraine's position for accession negotiations with the EU, particularly under Chapter 15 Energy and Chapter 21 Trans-European Networks.

Special attention during the meeting was given to European integration-related draft laws, especially the bill on implementing EU legislation on energy market integration. The document is currently being prepared for adoption by the Verkhovna Rada in its second reading.

In addition, draft laws on strengthening the independence of the energy regulator and on infrastructure projects of public interest were discussed.

As previously reported, a screening of Ukrainian energy legislation was conducted in July within the framework of EU accession negotiations.

Photo credit: Ministry of Energy