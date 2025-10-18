403
Evoq Technologies Appoints Benjamin A. Bakall, MD, Phd As Scientific Advisor And Principal Investigator
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Evoq Technologies today announced the appointment of Benjamin A. Bakall, MD, PhD as a Scientific Advisor and Principal Investigator for upcoming clinical studies with the TwilightTM Dark Adaptometer. Dr. Bakall is a practicing retina specialist at Associated Retina Consultants in Phoenix, Arizona, and serves as Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix.
Dr. Bakall is internationally recognized for his contributions in inherited retinal disease and functional diagnostics. He is founder of the Retina Research Foundation of America and a member of leading professional organizations including the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) and ARVO. His research includes widely cited work on gene therapy and emerging functional endpoints in retinal disease.
In his new role with Evoq, Dr. Bakall will guide the company's function-first diagnostic pipeline and lead real-world validation of the Twilight Dark Adaptometer, focusing on its sensitivity and specificity in detecting early retinal dysfunction.
About Evoq Technologies
Evoq Technologies is a privately held corporation based in Henderson, Nevada. It is composed of an experienced team of scientists, engineers, clinicians, and seasoned business professionals with a track record of bringing innovative medical devices to market.
With a lineage that includes Xenotec and OcuScience, Evoq continues the mission of improving technology for doctors and scientists worldwide. Evoq develops and delivers high-quality diagnostic devices and platforms to advance the early detection of blindness, low vision, and neurological diseases. The company's SightGardTM platform integrates functional testing into routine care, empowering providers to detect retinal dysfunction earlier than ever before.
