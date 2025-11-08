Food Safety Compliance: J & K FDA Sets One-Month Deadline

KO File photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued fresh guidelines for hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and other food establishments across the Union Territory, directing them to ensure full compliance within one month under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the public notice issued by Commissioner FDA J&K, Smita Sethi (JKAS), the move aims to ensure that consumers are provided with safe and hygienic food.

The new directions make FSSAI licensing and registration mandatory for all food outlets and require the prominent display of Food Safety Display Boards (FSDBs), along with annual medical check-ups of food handlers.

Food establishments have also been instructed to maintain hygiene ratings, carry out regular pest control, ensure periodic water quality testing, and follow FSSAI's RUCO guidelines for safe disposal of used cooking oil.

Each outlet must appoint a Food Safety Supervisor (FSS) trained under the FoSTaC programme, keep records of raw material procurement, pest control, water testing, and staff medical certificates, and use only food-grade utensils and packaging materials.