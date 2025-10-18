President Ilham Aliyev Receives Commander Of US Central Command (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Admiral Brad Cooper conveyed his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which were witnessed by the US President in Washington.
Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the head of state highlighted the special role of President Donald Trump in this process. Emphasizing that the documents signed in Washington create ample opportunities for the region's development, President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan and Armenia have already adapted to living in conditions of peace.
During the conversation, they hailed the recent development of Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in military and military-technical fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment