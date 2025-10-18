President Ilham Aliyev Receives Commander Of US Central Command (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Central Command and admiral of the US Navy, Trend reports.

Admiral Brad Cooper conveyed his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which were witnessed by the US President in Washington.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the head of state highlighted the special role of President Donald Trump in this process. Emphasizing that the documents signed in Washington create ample opportunities for the region's development, President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan and Armenia have already adapted to living in conditions of peace.

During the conversation, they hailed the recent development of Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in military and military-technical fields.

<p></p> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_94f74d4e-1_Image_In_Body.jpg" target="_blank"><br/><img src='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_94f74d4e-1_Image_In_Body.jpg' Width='835'/><br/></a> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_8fb21873-e_Image_In_Body.jpg" target="_blank"><br/><img src='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_8fb21873-e_Image_In_Body.jpg' Width='835'/><br/></a> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_4718d041-a_Image_In_Body.jpg" target="_blank"><br/><img src='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_4718d041-a_Image_In_Body.jpg' Width='835'/><br/></a> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_5596da73-6_Image_In_Body.jpg" target="_blank"><br/><img src='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_5596da73-6_Image_In_Body.jpg' Width='835'/><br/></a> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_ffb7a140-3_Image_In_Body.jpg" target="_blank"><br/><img src='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_ffb7a140-3_Image_In_Body.jpg' Width='200' Height='150'/><br/></a> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_b6fd611b-1_Image_In_Body.jpg" target="_blank"><br/><img src='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_b6fd611b-1_Image_In_Body.jpg' Width='267' Height='150'/><br/></a> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_f64d4dd6-a_Image_In_Body.jpg" target="_blank"><br/><img src='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_f64d4dd6-a_Image_In_Body.jpg' Width='247' Height='150'/><br/></a> <a href ="https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_405a2a61-1_Image_In_Body.jpg" target="_blank"><br/><img src='https://menafn.com/updates/pr/2025-10/18/TNA_405a2a61-1_Image_In_Body.jpg' Width='239' Height='150'/><br/></a>