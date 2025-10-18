403
Info., Youth Min.: Full Support For Inaugural UAE World Falcon Racing Cup In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed Saturday that all necessary resources are being mobilized to ensure the success of the inaugural UAE World Falcon Racing Cup, set to be hosted in Kuwait this December under the supervision of the UAE and International Falcons Federations.
In a press statement following his visit to the event venue at the Kuwait Camel Racing Club, Al-Mutairi, who also chairs the tournament's Supreme Organizing Committee, highlighted the strong governmental support for the heritage event.
He emphasized that the championship reflects the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Kuwait and the UAE, under the guidance of their wise leadership.
Al-Mutairi noted the committee's ongoing efforts to present the event in its best form, stressing its role in celebrating the shared cultural heritage of both nations.
He also praised the UAE's Falcons Federation for its contribution to organizing this prestigious event, which is dedicated to Kuwaiti falconers.
The championship aims to preserve and advance the tradition of falcon racing, a practice closely tied to the region's cultural legacy.
The event offers total prize money of approximately AED 500,000 (KD 40,000) and features seven races for falcons under one year old (Farkh category), including dedicated races for the "Hurr" and "Shaheen" breeds raised on farms.
The tournament will conclude with a final race for the main championship cup, featuring top qualifiers from each of the categories, Pure Jeer, Jeer-Shaheen, Garmousha, and Jeer-Tabaa. (end)
