Karzai Tells Pakistan To Stop Aggression, Rethink Polices
KABUL (Pajhwok): Former President Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned a Pakistani airstrike that killed and injured several Afghan civilians, including domestic cricket players, calling on Islamabad to reconsider its policies toward Afghanistan.
In a post on his X, Karzai expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims. He called on Pakistan to halt its aggression against Afghan people and territory, stressing that it would be in Pakistan's own interest.
“Pakistan, for its own benefit, must end its aggression against the people and territory of Afghanistan, review its policies and pursue friendly and civilized ties with Afghanistan based on international principles,” Karzai said.
The airstrike came after a 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan-mediated by Qatar and extended until the conclusion of ongoing talks in Doha at Islamabad's request-was reportedly violated by the Pakistani military on Friday night.
At least eight civilians, including three domestic cricket players, were killed and several others were wounded in the strike on Urgun district in southeastern Paktika province.
kk/sa
