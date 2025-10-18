Boost Your Immunity With These 12 Foods

12 Foods That Help Boost Your Immune System

When you're under the weather, a bowl of chicken soup or a steaming cup of tea might be your go-to remedy. But can the foods you eat actually make a difference in how fast you recover - or even help you avoid getting sick in the first place?

“While no single food is a magic cure when you're sick, eating a nutrient-rich diet full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support your immune system can make a real difference,” says registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD.“A balanced, wholesome diet helps your body prevent illness-and when you do get sick, it helps you bounce back faster.”

Zumpano shares several foods that can help strengthen your immune system - especially within a non-vegetarian diet, which can naturally include many sources of immune-supportive nutrients like zinc, omega-3s, and high-quality protein.

1. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and support healthy immune cell function. Chronic inflammation can weaken immunity, so adding more omega-3s to your diet can help protect against disease.

Try including fish such as:



Salmon

Mackerel

Herring

Sardines

Trout Albacore tuna

“These essential fats support immune cell function and overall inflammation balance,” explains Zumpano.

2. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps promote immune cell function and may shorten infections.

Good sources include:



Oranges

Lemons

Limes Grapefruits

“Instead of reaching for sugary orange juice, add fresh citrus slices to your water or use lemon in dressings or marinades,” suggests Zumpano.

3. Berries

Berries are full of vitamin C and polyphenols that have antiviral and antimicrobial effects.

Enjoy:



Strawberries

Blueberries Raspberries

“Berries are low in sugar yet packed with nutrients - a great year-round choice for immune health,” says Zumpano.

4. Broccoli

This cruciferous vegetable is loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, and contains sulphur compounds that help produce glutathione, an antioxidant that protects immune cells from damage.

5. Bell Peppers

Bell peppers - especially red and yellow varieties - have nearly three times more vitamin C than oranges. Snack on them raw or toss them into stir-fries, salads, or soups.

6. Spinach

Spinach provides vitamin A, folate, and antioxidants that enhance immune defence. Add it to smoothies, salads, or warm dishes like soups and pasta.

7. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, or beneficial bacteria that support gut health - and since much of your immune system resides in your gut, this connection is crucial.

Choose Greek yoghurt with live and active cultures, and avoid added sugars when possible.

8. Almonds