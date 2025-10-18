Renowned Pashto Playwright & Poet Khaliq Dad Umeed Passes Away In Malakand

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Prominent Pashto dramatist, poet, writer, and senior Radio and TV artist Khaliq Dad Umeed has passed away of natural causes. He belonged to Plei Bazdara area of Malakand district.

Khaliq Dad Umeed was regarded as one of the distinguished literary figures who highlighted the intellectual, social, and cultural dimensions of the Pashto language through his writings and plays.

He was not only a creative writer but also a keen observer who used his pen to inspire positive change in society.

Throughout his career, he wrote dozens of memorable dramas for Radio Pakistan Peshawar and Pakistan Television, addressing social issues such as drug addiction, gun culture, and guidance for the younger generation.

His distinctive storytelling style, powerful dialogues, and lifelike characters earned him a lasting place in the hearts of audiences.

Writers and literary circles have described his death as an irreparable loss to Pashto literature. His students and admirers said that sincere and compassionate writers like Khaliq Dad Umeed are born only once in many generations.