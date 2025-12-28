Dubai: How Burj Khalifa Gears Up For New Year's Eve Celebrations

Almost every night, like clockwork, residents of the Burj Khalifa get a glimpse of what New Year's Eve will look like. Weeks before the countdown, the tower begins testing lights and lasers as it prepares to usher in the new year.

“The light testing starts somewhere between midnight and 1am. It is entertaining to watch as the lights move around the tower, switching colours and patterns, as if they are rehearsing a routine ahead of the big night,” said one resident. That is how New Year's Eve begins weeks early for people living in the world's tallest building.

Dr Mina Jethu, a dentist originally from Amsterdam who lives in Downtown Dubai, said the first clear sign of preparations appeared in late November.“The real giveaway was around November 22, when giant laser lights suddenly appeared on the Burj Khalifa, literally right outside my window,” she said.“This year, they even added an extra projector compared to last year, which immediately raised expectations.”

From that point on, activity around the tower became increasingly noticeable. Equipment started appearing, tests became more frequent, and late night light runs turned into a regular sight.“Almost every night, the lights are tested. Some days, they also test the music. It honestly feels like having a private midnight show from my apartment,” she added.

The preparations are not limited to the tower itself. From her apartment overlooking the Dubai Fountain and Burj Park, Dr Jethu has a clear view of what is happening on the ground.“We can see the stage being built and tested in the park. It makes it very clear that preparations are happening on all fronts, not just on the building,” she said.

She also noticed unusual additions to the structure this year.“I spotted three massive ropes attached to the Burj Khalifa and connected to the building next door. I have no idea what they're for, but I'm guessing they're fireworks related,” she said.

Planning also extends to managing residents and visitors. According to Dr Jethu, guidelines for New Year's Eve are shared well in advance.“By the end of November, residents had already received an email asking us to submit guest registrations. By the beginning of December, we were given very clear instructions on how New Year's Eve would work,” she said.

Access and movement on the night itself are tightly controlled. Residents and their guests are given access to designated zones in Burj Park reserved exclusively for Burj Khalifa and Armani Hotel residents.“After 10 pm, exits are restricted for safety reasons. With fireworks and large crowds, everything needs to be controlled,” she explained. Staff are stationed across the area to guide people and ensure operations run smoothly.“It is honestly very well coordinated,” she added.

The celebrations in Downtown Dubai draw massive crowds each year, prompting city-wide traffic and transport plans. Authorities have announced phased road closures around the Burj Khalifa area from December 31 evening to manage the influx of vehicles and pedestrians.

Major roads including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street and parts of Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed in phases to ensure safety and crowd control.

For Dr Jethu, New Year's Eve itself is kept intentionally calm.“The Boulevard closes quite early, so I usually take it slow and stay home during the day,” she said.“In the evening, we have dinner booked at a restaurant in Downtown, close to the Burj Khalifa.”

Later at night, the focus shifts outdoors.“About two hours before the fireworks, we head to Burj Park, the official resident viewing area,” she said.“It really is the best seat in the house. We end the night there with a clear view, good vibes, and no stress.”

For residents like her, the world's most famous countdown is not a single night event, but a weeks-long process of light tests, sound checks, construction and coordination, unfolding quietly long before the global audience tunes in.