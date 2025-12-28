North Korea's Kim Oversees Test Launch Of Long-Range Strategic Cruise Missiles

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Dec 29 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a test launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles, calling for the "unlimited and sustained" development of state nuclear combat forces, state media reported on Monday.

The drill took place Sunday in the Yellow Sea, demonstrating "the absolute reliability and combat readiness of the North's strategic counterattack capability," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The strategic cruise missiles flew along the preset flight orbit for 10,199 seconds and 10,203 seconds to hit a target, it said.

"He affirmed that the Workers' Party of Korea and the DPRK government would as ever devote all their efforts to the unlimited and sustained development of the state nuclear combat force," the KCNA reported, using the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim stressed the importance of checking the reliability and rapid response of components of North Korea's nuclear deterrent on a regular basis as Pyongyang is facing various security threats, it said.

The South Korean military said it detected the launch of multiple missiles from the Sunan area near Pyongyang at around 8 a.m. the previous day, noting that North Korea may conduct additional missile tests at the end of the year, Yonhap news agency reported.

The latest missile launch came after Kim inspected the test-firing of new long-range anti-air missiles in the East Sea on Wednesday.

Ahead of next year's key party congress, the North's leader has ramped up his inspections of military-related sites in an apparent bid to tout the country's accomplishments in the defence sector.

Kim inspected an 8,700-ton "nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine" under construction, warning South Korea's plan to build nuclear-powered submarines will be a threat to the North's security that "must be countered," the KCNA reported Thursday.