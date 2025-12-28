US Safety Probe Puts Tesla Model 3 Door Release Under Scrutiny

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Federal vehicle safety regulators have opened a probe into the emergency door release mechanism on the Tesla Model 3 following complaints that occupants may struggle to exit the vehicle during power failures or after crashes, raising concerns about passenger safety in critical moments.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its Office of Defects Investigation has begun a preliminary evaluation after receiving reports that the manual door release, designed to be used when the electronic system fails, may be difficult to locate or operate, particularly for rear-seat passengers. The review focuses on whether the design could delay evacuation in emergencies such as fires, collisions or electrical shutdowns.

Tesla's vehicles rely primarily on electronic door latches that open via buttons rather than traditional handles. A mechanical release is provided as a backup, but complaints filed with the regulator allege that the manual release is not intuitive, is poorly labelled, or is placed in a location that may not be obvious to occupants unfamiliar with the vehicle. Some reports describe situations where passengers were unable to open doors quickly without guidance.

The probe covers certain Model 3 vehicles sold in the United States across multiple model years. Regulators are assessing the scope of the issue, the frequency of incidents and whether the design complies with federal motor vehicle safety standards. A preliminary evaluation is the first step in the agency's defect investigation process and can lead to an engineering analysis and, if warranted, a recall.

Safety advocates have long raised questions about the growing use of electronic controls in vehicle cabins, arguing that reliance on touchscreens and unconventional interfaces can create risks during emergencies. In the case of the Model 3, the concern centres on rear doors, where the mechanical release is located beneath trim or inside storage pockets, rather than in a clearly visible position.

Tesla's owner manuals instruct drivers and passengers on how to operate the manual release, noting that it should only be used in emergencies because it may damage window trim. Critics counter that reliance on manuals assumes occupants have prior knowledge, which may not hold true for passengers, ride-hailing users or first responders attempting to extract people quickly.

The company has previously faced scrutiny over door access and egress. After a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S in Texas in 2021, questions were raised about how first responders gained entry when the vehicle's battery was compromised. More broadly, several automakers experimenting with electronic latches have been urged by regulators to ensure robust mechanical overrides.

In a statement responding to earlier safety questions, Tesla has said its vehicles meet or exceed all applicable safety standards and that manual door releases are clearly described in user documentation. The company has also updated software and manuals over time to improve on-screen prompts and warnings. It has not publicly commented in detail on the latest probe.

The regulator's move comes amid heightened oversight of advanced vehicle technologies, including driver assistance systems and electric vehicle safety features. The agency has pursued multiple investigations into Tesla products over the past few years, reflecting both the brand's market prominence and broader regulatory concerns about novel automotive designs.

Industry analysts say the outcome of the evaluation could have implications beyond a single model. If regulators determine that the placement or labelling of manual releases poses an unreasonable risk, other manufacturers using similar electronic systems may be required to revisit their designs. This could influence future standards governing human–machine interfaces in vehicles.

Data from safety complaints suggest that many issues arise during stressful situations, such as collisions or fires, when occupants may panic or have limited visibility. Human factors experts note that emergency controls should be immediately obvious, operable with minimal force and usable without prior instruction. Any deviation from long-established conventions, such as mechanical door handles, increases the burden on design clarity.

The review will examine incident reports, vehicle design documents and field data, and may include requests for additional information from Tesla. Regulators can also conduct tests to assess how quickly occupants can locate and use the manual release under simulated emergency conditions.

For Tesla owners, the probe serves as a reminder to familiarise themselves with emergency features. Consumer safety groups have urged drivers to show passengers how to operate manual releases, particularly in the rear seats, and to ensure children and frequent passengers understand the procedure.

