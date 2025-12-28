403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Immediate Restoration Of The Chinese Monument At The Bridge Of The Americas Lookout, Was Ordered By The Government Of Panama -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Chinese monument near the Bridge of the Americas in Panama was often called the Chinese Lookout (Mirador Chino), a tribute celebrating the significant role Chinese immigrants played in Panama's history, especially the Panama Canal's construction, offering stunning views of the Canal and bridge, featuring architectural elements like arches for photography, and serving as a cultural landmark.
Key Features & Significance:
-
Tribute to Immigrants: Honors the Chinese community's contributions to Panama's development.
Scenic Views: Provides excellent vantage points to watch ships transiting the Panama Canal and see the Bridge of the Americas.
Cultural Landmark: A popular spot for photos and reflection on multicultural Panama.
Location:
-
It's located near the Mirador de las Americas (Americas Lookout) on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal, a key point for observing canal traffic.
What to Expect:
-
Visitors can enjoy panoramic views, the iconic bridge, and the bustling canal activity from this memorial site. And soon the reconstruction of this wonderful monument, pictured at the top of this news story.
The Lions were the Only Structures that were Saved from the Demolition of the Chinese Monument in Panama
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment