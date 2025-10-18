403
Malaysia Weighs Drastic Smartphone Ban for Students under Sixteen
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed on Friday that the government is actively evaluating measures, including a potential ban on smartphones for those under 16, as part of efforts to combat bullying and violent crimes involving students.
“We’ve seen how social media and online games can influence behavior, sometimes even leading to criminal acts," he said, noting that the government is considering a move to “prohibit the use of smartphones among students aged 16 and below,” as reported by media.
The Cabinet has introduced three immediate proposals aimed at addressing escalating concerns over school safety.
“The proposal is still being studied, but many countries have already implemented similar measures,” Anwar added.
The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of strengthening value-based education and ensuring accountability in educational institutions.
“Small cases of bullying, if ignored, will eventually lead to bigger ones,” he warned.
These proposed actions come amid growing national alarm over bullying incidents within the student population. In July, Zara Qairina Mahathir, reportedly a victim of bullying, tragically died after falling from the third floor of her school dormitory. Her case remains under investigation, capturing widespread public attention.
Earlier this month, police in southern Malacca arrested four high school students for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl and recording the assault on a mobile phone in a classroom.
Elsewhere, nations have been moving to limit mobile phone use in schools. In August, South Korea enacted a law prohibiting mobile phones and digital devices in classrooms. Additionally, Australia, the first country to ban children under 16 from using social media, extended the ban to include YouTube in July.
