Delay In Potti's Arrest Aimed At 'Shielding Big Sharks': Kerala BJP On Gold Scam Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur, Oct 18 ( IANS) The arrest of Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold plating scam case, has triggered a political storm, with former BJP state president K. Surendran on Saturday alleging that the state government delayed the arrest to protect big sharks.

Surendran expressed concern that the investigation would "scratch only the surface" by targeting a few senior officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), while sparing those at the top of the political hierarchy.

"Former Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar and former Commissioner N. Vasu were aware of the irregularities. Nothing happens in the Devaswom Board without the knowledge of the top leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Everyone in Kerala knows how the party functions," he said.

He claimed a "systematic loot" of temple wealth, pointing to the recent gold plating at Sabarimala Temple as evidence of deeper malpractice.

"The government does not even know how much gold has gone missing. How could the Devaswom Board proceed with gold plating without the High Court's knowledge? This is a carefully choreographed investigation to keep powerful political figures safe," Surendran remarked.

On Saturday, the SIT sleuths reached the home of Potti in the capital city outskirts and searched the house as part of the evidence collection exercise.

He further claimed that gold was looted from several major temples across the state and accused the government of misleading the High Court.

Surendran demanded that the probe be handed over to a central agency to ensure transparency, noting that Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan too has called for such a move.

The ongoing SIT probe, constituted on the directions of the High Court, has arrested Potti and secured his custody till October 30.

Two FIRs have been registered so far, naming 10 accused, including senior TDB officials, but notably no political leaders.

Satheesan has repeatedly named former Devaswom Minister and CPI(M) legislator Kadakampally Surendran, prompting the latter to serve a legal notice demanding an apology and threatening a defamation suit of Rs 2 crore.

Both the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are demanding the resignation of current Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan and TDB members, along with a central probe into what they allege is one of the state's most serious temple gold scams.