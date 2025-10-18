Kahramaa Wins Prize For Innovation In Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) won the "Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards for Power and Utilities" for the "Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Project - Phase Two", which represents a qualitative leap in enhancing digital transformation and sustainability in the State of Qatar.

In a press release today, KAHRAMAA said the Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Platform project came as a response to challenges faced by electric vehicle users, where there was fragmentation in charging applications, low usage rates, in addition to the lack of coordination among service providers, and the absence of vital data necessary for making evidence-based decisions on actual usage.

KAHRAMAA launched the first phase of the platform in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to create a unified platform that brings together all charging service providers. The project was developed in the second phase to provide users with the platform's capability for immediate access to all stations, with direct information about their availability and booking options, along with providing accurate usage analytics that contribute to raising operational efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.



President of KAHRAMAA Engineer Abdulla bin Ali Al Dheyab said: "We have succeeded in unifying the user experience and providing accurate data that supports national policies, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Choosing our project as a semi-finalist in the Gartner Global Innovation Award confirms KAHRAMAA's commitment to leadership in digital transformation and sustainability and reflects our team's efforts in providing innovative solutions that serve the community and support the state's goals in reducing carbon emissions."

The project began with a pilot phase in 2024, and the second phase was developed in 2025. Among the most prominent results were more than 2,980 application downloads; integration of more than 130 electric charging stations; saving more than 140,000 liters of fuel, reducing more than 0.3 million kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions; accelerating the station-finding process by 80%; achieving report accuracy exceeding 95% for analytics; and raising the level of coordination among service providers, users, and regulatory entities.

The "Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards for Power and Utilities" is one of the most important global awards in the field of digital innovation for the energy and utilities sector, where the 2025 edition witnessed record participation from institutions around the world, with competition divided into three main regions: the Americas, Europe, and Asia and the Pacific.

KAHRAMAA obtained the semi-finalist position at the Asia and Pacific region level, in an achievement that reflects Qatar's leadership in the fields of digital transformation and sustainability and strengthens its position as a regional hub for innovation in clean energy.

